Stephen Dorff has said that he’s “embarrassed” for Scarlett Johansson for starring in the new Marvel film Black Widow, which he said “looks like garbage”.

The film, which comes to cinemas next week (July 7), sees Johansson make her first starring role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing her character Natasha Romanoff – aka Black Widow – to centre stage.

In a new interview with the Independent, True Detective actor Dorff shared his distaste for the new film, saying: “I still hunt out the good shit because I don’t want to be in Black Widow.

Advertisement

“It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett!”

Continuing his tirade, he said: “I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

Elsewhere, Black Widow star David Harbour has reflected on the bizarre circumstances that see him playing a Russian-based prisoner in both the new Marvel film and the forthcoming fourth season of Stranger Things.

Harbour said he had to reveal the news to Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers, who were significantly surprised. “I read the script, called the Duffer Brothers and went: ‘Guys, I hate to do this to you, but I’m doing a thing in a Russian prison,'” he revealed. “They were like: ‘WHAT?'”

Advertisement

Reviewing Black Widow, which comes to video on demand from July 9, NME wrote: “Blessed with a cast of comic book newbies – all of whom employ dodgy Russian accents – Black Widow serves as a palate cleanser ahead of Marvel’s imminent Phase Four.

“Slated movies like Eternals and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are going to introduce a lot of new faces – and Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz prove new blood doesn’t have to spoil the formula.”