Stephen Graham to join cast of ‘Venom 2’

Stephen Graham is reportedly set to join the cast of Venom 2, alongside a cast that includes Naomie Harris, Woody Harrelson and returning stars Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams.

According to Deadline, Graham will play an unspecified role in the Marvel sequel – which will see Andy Serkis heading behind the camera to replace Ruben Fleischer, who directed the first movie.

Graham, who was most recently seen in The Irishman, will be joined by Harris as Frances Barrison, a drug dealer who becomes the iconic villain Shriek.

She is traditionally portrayed as a love interest of Rampage – who will be portrayed by Harrelson after he made the briefest of cameos at the end of Venom.

Hardy returns once more to reprise his role as Eddie Brock, who transforms into the titular parasitic alien, while Williams portrays his fiancee Anne Weying.

Despite grossing more than $850 million globally, the film received divided critical opinion upon release.

In a two-star review, NME described it as a “flawed beast that feels ten years out of date.”

Our review stated: “Venom could have been so much more, a real chance for Sony to mark the beginning of a darkened alternative universe that was capable of taking on the multiplex slaying might of the MCU. As it stands, it seems that there’s very little for Disney to worry about.”

Venom 2 is currently scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2020.