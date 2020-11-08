Stephen King has called Donald Trump a “miserable self-entitled infantile fucker” after the current President refused to concede the election.

Trump was declared the loser of the 2020 US presidential election yesterday (November 7) after Joe Biden won Pennsylvania and passed the 270 electoral college votes needed to take office.

However, following the presidency being called for Biden, the sitting American leader issued a statement in which he refused to accept the result. “We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed,” the statement read. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.”

It continued to announce that, on Monday (November 9), the Trump campaign would “start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated”.

You lost, you miserable self-entitled infantile fucker. Concede and get the hell out. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 8, 2020

Earlier today (8), when Trump had still not conceded, King took to Twitter to share a message to the President. “You lost, you miserable self-entitled infantile fucker,” he wrote. “Concede and get the hell out.”

Sometimes…the good guys win. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

Yesterday, the It author shared more reaction to Biden winning the presidency. “Sometimes…the good guys win,” he wrote in one tweet. In another, he added: “America to Trump: YOU’RE FIRED.”

America to Trump: YOU’RE FIRED. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

As the American people took to the streets to celebrate Trump’s loss yesterday, crowds outside the White House trolled the outgoing President by playing The Village People’s ‘YMCA’.

Trump had played the song to close out his campaign rallies earlier this year, with the band later ordering him to stop using their music.