Stephen King trolls Elon Musk over his new AI chatbot

Stephen King has seemingly mocked Elon Musk on X/Twitter over the app’s new AI chatbot.

The renowned horror author, known for writing the novels behind the blockbuster movies It, The Shining and Carrie, took to the app to share his feelings about its recent name change.

Last week, King, 76, posted a tweet saying, “This X shit’s got to go” referring to the controversial rebranding of the 17-year-old social media app.

But on Sunday, Musk tweeted announcing his newest AI chatbot, Grok, and King responded to the tweet in a way that could be described as trolling.

King quoted Musk’s “Just released Grok” tweet with a simple, “Big whoop.” This seemed to amuse Musk who responded with two laughing emoji symbols and an offer, “Wanna try it?”, to which King hasn’t yet responded.

😂😂 Wanna try it? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2023

It’s not the first time King has expressed his opinion on some of the app’s changes, or started a conversation with X’s new owner and founder of SpaceX. Back in October, King complained about the new fee to keep the blue tick to show verification. It’s just one of the many radical changes Musk has made to the app, and something which many users found issue with.

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

King tweeted, “$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I’m gone like Enron.” Musk replied to the tweet, negotiating a lower price with the Misery author: “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”

I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk continued his explanations in a further tweet: “I will explain the rationale in longer form before this is implemented. It is the only way to defeat the bots & trolls.”

