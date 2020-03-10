Stephen King has spoken out against rumours that the coronavirus epidemic is comparable to the Blue virus written in The Stand.

The legendary author’s fictional virus plagued over 99 percent of the Earth’s population, and fans are starting to draw comparisons with the current disease outbreak.

The author clarified his stance on Twitter in a bid to defuse speculative frenzy.

“No, coronavirus is NOT like THE STAND,” King tweeted. “It’s not anywhere near as serious. It’s eminently survivable. Keep calm and take all reasonable precautions.”

King’s calm but cautious approach echoes other pillars in the entertainment industry, as Coachella has just confirmed the rescheduling of the festival, from April to October, as a preventive action.

No Time To Die, the new James Bond film, has also been delayed. The April 3 release date has been pushed back to November now.

Music and film festival SXSW in Austin has been cancelled – initially due to begin this weekend – for the first time since the festival began 33 years ago.

Elsewhere, Stephen King responded to the news that Woody Allen’s memoir has been dropped by publisher Hachette.

“The Hachette decision to drop the Woody Allen book makes me very uneasy,” King said. “It’s not him, I don’t give a damn about Mr Allen. It’s who gets muzzled next that worries me.”