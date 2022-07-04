Stephen King names only film he’s ever walked out of

Stephen King has revealed the one film he has ever walked out of in a cinema.

The author responded to a post on Twitter from novelist Linwood Barclay which explained that he walked out of Jurassic World Dominion.

In response, King tweeted: “I have walked out of only one movie as an adult: TRANSFORMERS. Would like to know what other movies people have walked out on.”

He later clarified that it was “the first” film in the series, which was released in 2007.

This isn’t the first time that King has given his verdicts on films in recent times, revealing he had watched both versions of Hairspray amid his 2021 New Year’s Resolution to watch a new film from every year since 1961.

“Both SPRAYS are great fun, the Waters maybe a little better, but Travolta was great as Edna Turnblad,” he said.

Last year, King oversaw an Apple TV+ series adaptation of his novel Lisey’s Story, revealing it was inspired by a “near death” experience from pneumonia in 2003.

“I was really close to stepping out,” he explained in a featurette. “When I came home from the hospital, my wife had cleaned out my study and I thought to myself, ‘I’ve died, I’m a ghost.’ The idea for Lisey’s Story came from that.”

The author further explained of the show, which follows a widow (Julianne Moore) who gets entangled in a deadly series of events tied to the work of her late novelist husband (Clive Owen): “At its core, this is a love story. Lisey is a different thing for me. It’s very close to my heart.”

He added of adapting the novel: “I wanted to tell the story that was in the book, but I wanted to make it better. I thought if somebody was going to mess it up… I used to tell my wife, nobody is going to mess it up but me.”