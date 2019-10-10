New retro ‘Doctor Sleep’ poster pays tribute to ‘The Shining’

The sequel will star Ewan McGregor

The upcoming Shining sequel Doctor Sleep has a new poster, and the retro new visual pays tribute to the 1980 Stanley Kubrick classic.

Doctor Sleep, starring Ewan McGregor, will come out on October 30.

The new poster follows a recent trailer for Doctor Sleep, contained a clip of original footage from The Shining.

Set on the same yellow background as the iconic Shining poster, the new visual takes homage from Jack Nicholson’s iconic ‘Here’s Johnny’ scene, along with the tag line: “Dare to go back.” See it below.

The new film continues the story of protagonist Danny Torrance (McGregor) 40 years after his original stay at the Overlook Hotel.

The plot, a synopsis reads, sees Torrance trying to “find some semblance of peace” after the conclusion of The Shining.

“But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the ‘shine’,” the synopsis continues.

The recent trailer for Doctor Sleep featured plenty of homages to The Shining, but, as director Mike Flanagan confirmed in a recent Q&A, only one shot in the teaser is actually lifted from the original.

“It’s interesting too because what you’ve seen today, in the more iconic imagery that’s been on the screen, that isn’t taken from the Kubrick film,” Flanagan confirmed. “There’s only one shot in the trailer you saw that’s actually his footage, and that’s the shot of the bloody elevators.”