Stephen King’s latest novel has already been snapped up for a new TV show

'The Institute' has only been published today

Stephen King’s latest novel The Institute is to be adapted for a new TV series.

The sci-fi/horror-thriller, billed as “a stunning novel of childhood betrayed and hope regained”, has been published today (September 10) to mark King’s first novel release of 2019.

A synopsis for The Institute reads: “Deep in the woods of Maine, there is a dark state facility where kids, abducted from across the United States, are incarcerated. In the Institute they are subjected to a series of tests and procedures meant to combine their exceptional gifts – telepathy, telekinesis – for concentrated effect.

“Luke Ellis is the latest recruit. He’s just a regular 12-year-old, except he’s not just smart, he’s super-smart. And he has another gift which the Institute wants to use…”

Spyglass Media Group’s television division, who are also adapting King’s Mr. Mercedes trilogy, have won the rights to make a limited TV series of The Institute. David E. Kelley will write the adaptation, and Lost‘s Jack Bender is in place to direct (via Deadline).

“I’m delighted to be working with Jack and David, the creative team behind Mr. Mercedes,” King said in a statement. “We think alike, and I believe The Institute is going to be a great success.”

The second chapter of the film adaptation of King’s landmark horror novel IT was released last week. The director behind this adaptation, Andy Muschietti, recently suggested that a third movie based on Pennywise could be a possibility in the future.