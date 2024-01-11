Steve Martin defends Golden Globes host Jo Koy’s “difficult” performance

Comedy legend Steve Martin has come to the defence of Jo Koy following his “difficult” hosting performance at the Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7).

Koy has faced criticism for “bombing” at the awards show, as a number of his jokes fell flat with both the A-list stars at the event and viewers watching at home.

However, on Tuesday (January 9), Martin wrote on Threads: “I tip my hat to anyone who steps out on stage to host a live awards show. It’s a very difficult job and not for the squeamish. I know because I’m still throwing up from the last time I did it in 2010.”

Martin last hosted the 82nd Oscars alongside Alec Baldwin 14 years ago (his third time presenting the event).

“So, congratulations to Jo Koy,” he continued, “who took on the toughest gig in show business, hit, missed, was light on his feet, and now has twenty minutes of new material for his stand up!”

The day after the Globes, Koy himself admitted to being disappointed with his performance, saying he had an “off night”.

“I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt,” he told Good Morning America (GMA). “Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I’m a stand-up comic but that hosting position it’s a different style.”

When asked if there was a specific moment or joke he felt bad about, Koy responded: “I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat… It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…

During his opening monologue, Koy made light of Swift’s highly publicised displays of support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, noting that the pop singer is often pictured at his games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? On the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift… there’s just more to go to here.”

The camera then cut to Swift, who was seen awkwardly pursing her lips before taking a sip of her drink. Her icy reaction to the joke soon went viral on social media.