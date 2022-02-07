Steven Sodebergh on not directing superhero movies: “There’s no fucking”

Steven Soderbergh has said he’s unlikely to direct a major franchise blockbuster because there’s “no fucking”.

The Ocean’s Eleven filmmaker was asked in a recent interview with The Daily Beast whether he’s often approached to direct the likes of superhero films and explained why “I just don’t know where to start.”

Discussing his difference in taste, Soderbergh clarified “it’s not that I feel it’s some lower tier in any way” and that “I just have a lack of imagination in that regard”.

He went on: “For a lot of these, for me to understand the world and how to write or supervise the writing of the story and the characters—apart from the fact that I can bend time and defy gravity and shoot beams out of my fingers—there’s no fucking. Nobody’s fucking!

“Like, I don’t know how to tell people how to behave in a world in which that is not a thing.”

On respecting audiences’ tastes, he added: “If people want to go experience that universe, that’s fine. As a filmmaker, I just don’t know where to start.”

Meanwhile, Steven Soderbergh is set to return to the Magic Mike universe to direct a third instalment in the franchise.

Channing Tatum will reprise his role as the titular male entertainer in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, written by screenwriter Reid Carolin.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie,'” Soderbergh said when the project was announced.

“Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realised.”