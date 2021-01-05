Steven Soderbergh has shared his annual list of everything he read and watched last year.

The director – known for his work on Erin Brockovich, Contagion, Traffic and the Oceans franchise among many more films – keeps a thorough, daily record of all the movies, TV shows, plays and short films he’s watched as well as the literature he’s read.

Among his list of TV series are Better Call Saul, Below Deck, Devs, Call My Agent, I May Destroy You, Dave and I Hate Suzie. Film-wise, the director watched a selection of new and older films including Mank, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods, The Matrix, Get Carter, The Lost Boys and Citizen Kane.

Advertisement

You can see Soderbergh’s full list here.

His list comes at the end of a year when his 2011 film Contagion gained a viewing figures boost as interest grew following the emerging coronavirus. The film, which stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law, depicts the outbreak of an epidemic as the scientific community races to contain a fictional virus,called MEV-1.

The director revealed recently that he’s working on a “philosophical” sequel. Speaking with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Soderbergh said he is working with Contagion screenwriter Scott Z. Burns on a new movie that revisits the themes of the 2011 movie.

“I’ve got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that’s a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion, but in a different context,” he told the podcast.

“You’ll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different hair colours,” added. “So, Scott and I had been talking about, ‘So, what’s the next iteration of a Contagion-type story?’ We have been working on that; we should probably hot-foot it a little bit.”