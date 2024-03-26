Steven Spieberg condemns “unspeakable barbarity” against Jews

Steven Spielberg has shared his thoughts on the treatment of the Jewish community amid the current conflict in Gaza.

In a speech marking the 30th anniversary of the foundation of the USC Shoah Foundation, a nonprofit organisation providing information and support surrounding Holocaust survivors and witnesses, Spielberg shared his concern at the ongoing global anti-Semitism (via The Guardian).

The Schindler’s List director said: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it. I am increasingly alarmed that we may be condemned to repeat history – to once again have to fight for the very right to be Jewish.”

He continued: “The echoes of history are unmistakable in our current climate. The rise of extremist views has created a dangerous environment, and radical intolerance leads a society to no longer celebrate differences but instead conspire to demonise those who are different to the point of creating ‘the Other.’”

“This is happening alongside anti-Muslim, Arab, and Sikh discrimination,” he added. “The creation of ‘the Other’ and the dehumanisation of any group based on their differences, is the foundation of fascism.”

The Saving Private Ryan director did also share his thoughts on Israel’s military action in Gaza, following the October 7 attack by Hamas on the Supernova music festival.

Spielberg said: “We can rage against the heinous acts committed by the terrorists of October 7 and also decry the killing of innocent women and children in Gaza.”

Back in December, the director was quoted in a statement released by the Shoah Foundation: “I never imagined I would see such unspeakable barbarity against Jews in my lifetime.”