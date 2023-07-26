Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney attend ‘Oppenheimer’ screening together

Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney recently attended a screening of Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer together.

The pair were spotted outside a cinema in New York’s summer vacation hotspot the Hamptons on Monday (July 24). You can view the pair at the premiere below.

McCartney and the famous director have known each other since 1986, when the former Beatle told Rolling Stone at the time that he sought out Spielberg’s advice on the possibility of making a movie about the Fab Four’s career.

More recently, Spielberg noted that The Beatles song ‘Michelle’ from 1965’s ‘Rubber Soul’ brought back memories of his first kiss in college.

Steven Spielberg and Paul McCartney were spotted at a theater to watch #Oppenheimer in the Hamptons on Monday July 24. pic.twitter.com/Jq2EU93ZTV — Christopher Nolan Art & Updates (@NolanAnalyst) July 26, 2023

He told BBC Radio 4 at the time: “The melody is just heart-achingly beautiful. I look over at her [my girlfriend] and she’s got tears in her eyes just before the song was over she jumps over on my side of the car and starts kissing me.

“When I got to know Paul a number of years ago, when Paul and I met and became friends, that was one of the first stories I ever told him. I had a chance to tell Paul McCartney that story.”

Meanwhile, Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy recently said his wardrobe for the movie was partly inspired by David Bowie during his Thin White Duke era.

“Chris sent me a couple of shots of David Bowie, certain periods in David Bowie’s career, like Thin White Duke and around ‘Young Americans’ time,” Murphy said.

“He had these massive trousers and he was so emaciated but so fucking cool. So we used that, weirdly, for some of Oppenheimer’s trousers.”

Speaking to NME recently, Murphy said that he likes playing characters that are “unknowable, ambiguous, kind of enigmatic”, adding: “To me that’s human life: the knotty, weird grey areas… A good man’s life is wholly uninteresting.”

NME described Oppenheimer, which came out Friday (July 21), in a five-star review as a “mind-blowing biopic hits like a bomb to the brain”.