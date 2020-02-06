Steven Spielberg, Danny DeVito, Rob Reiner and Catherine Zeta-Jones, among other celebrities, have paid tribute to Kirk Douglas, who died on Wednesday.

The actor, who starred in classic Hollywood films like Spartacus, 20,000 Leagues Under The Sea and Lust For Life, passed away on February 5 in his home in Los Angeles. The news was confirmed by his son, Michael Douglas, in a statement on Instagram. Douglas is survived by his children, grandchildren and his wife of 65 years, Anne Buydens Douglas. He was 103 years old.

Following the news of his death, many figures in the entertainment industry have taken to social media in mourning. DeVito called the late star an “inspirational Scalawag” while Reiner referred to him as “an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood”. “He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family,” Reiner added.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, wife of Michael Douglas and daughter-in-law to Kirk, also shared a tribute on Instagram. “To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life,” she wrote. “I miss you already. Sleep tight…”

In a statement, as per The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg said that he was “honoured” to have worked alongside Douglas. “Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I’m honoured to have been a small part of his last 45 years,” he said. “I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage – even beyond such a breathtaking body of work – are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine.”

Read more tributes to Douglas below.

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

I will always be in awe. May your memory forever be a blessing #KirkDouglas https://t.co/9zEWwyUzic — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) February 5, 2020