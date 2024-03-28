Steven Spielberg calls ‘Dune: Part Two’ “one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen”

Steven Spielberg has shared high praise for Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Two – see what Spielberg had to say below.

Both Spielberg and Villeneuve recently appeared together on the March 26 episode of The Director’s Cut podcast, during which Spielberg shared his thoughts on Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic, Dune.

“It’s an honour for me to sit here and talk to you,” Spielberg said to Villeneuve. “Let me start by saying there are filmmakers who are the builders of worlds. It’s not a long list and we know who a lot of them are. Starting with [Georges] Méliès and Disney and Kubrick, George Lucas.”

Spielberg went on to name other esteemed directors like Peter Jackson, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, Guillermo del Toro and others before saying: “The list goes on but it’s not that long of a list, and I deeply, fervently believe that you are one of its newest members.”

“This is a desert-loving story, but for such a desert-loving film there is such a yearning for water in this movie,” Spielberg said. “For all the sand you have in this film, it’s really about water. The sacred waters that are yearning for green meadows and the blue water of life. You film the desert to resemble an ocean, a sea. The sandworms were like sea serpents. And that scene surfing the sandworms is one of the greatest things I have ever seen. Ever! But you made the desert look like a liquid.”

To end off their conversation, Spielberg told Villeneuve: “You have made one of the most brilliant science-fiction films I’ve ever seen.” Villeneuve shyly replied: “Steven, you know you are my master, and that is a massive compliment coming from you, so I thank you.”