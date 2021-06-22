Steven Spielberg has signed a production deal with Netflix to make “multiple films a year” for the streaming giant.

The filmmaker will be uniting with Netflix through his production company Amblin Partners, although it will not see any of his future films released on the platform.

In a statement obtained by the Independent, Spielberg said: “At Amblin, storytelling will forever be at the center of everything we do, and from the minute Ted and I started discussing a partnership, it was abundantly clear that we had an amazing opportunity to tell new stories together and reach audiences in new ways.”

Advertisement

He added: “This new avenue for our films, alongside the stories we continue to tell with our longtime family at Universal and our other partners, will be incredibly fulfilling for me personally since we get to embark on it together with Ted, and I can’t wait to get started with him, Scott, and the entire Netflix team.”

Meanwhile, Steven Spielberg announced earlier this year that he is making a film based loosely on his own childhood.

The iconic Hollywood director is reportedly working on a project that will touch on his upbringing in Arizona. Michelle Williams is reportedly in negotiations to play a major role inspired by Spielberg’s mother in the film.

Deadline reports that the currently untitled movie at Amblin Partners will start shooting this summer. It’s expected to release in 2022.