Steven Van Zandt was asked to give feedback on early cuts of the upcoming The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints Of Newark.

The E Street Band guitarist starred as Sopranos character Silvio Dante in the hit mafia drama, which ran from 1999-2007.

Van Zandt recently told SiriusXM that creator David Chase showed him early cuts of the film and asked him for feedback. He said: “I saw several of the early cuts. He’s been tinkering now with it for a couple of years. So it may be a whole different movie by the time I see it again.

“He wanted me and Maureen [Van Zandddt’s wife and fellow Sopranos actress] to see it and give him some input. Silvio is in it, just 30 years earlier.” The younger version of Dante will be played by First Cow actor John Magaro.

He also went on to reveal that one part he didn’t provide any feedback on – despite his musical credentials – was the music. That was because it’s David Chase’s “favourite part of doing The Sopranos and his first movie Not Fade Away, that’s all about him as a young guy joining his first band.”

He added: “That is the love of his life, doing the music. He didn’t need me for that.”

The official synopsis of The Many Saints Of Newark reads: “Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark’s history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family’s hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

“Caught up in the changing times is the uncle he idolises, Dickie Moltisanti, who struggles to manage both his professional and personal responsibilities — and whose influence over his impressionable nephew will help make the teenager into the all-powerful mob boss we’ll later come to know: Tony Soprano.”

Michael Gandolfini, son of the late James Gandolfini, is playing the younger version of his father’s character, Tony Soprano, in the show.

Earlier this week it was revealed that James Gandolfini was paid $3million (£2.1million) to turn down Steve Carell’s role in The Office.

The late actor’s Sopranos co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa revealed the news during the latest episode of their podcast Talking Sopranos, while joined by Ricky Gervais.

The Many Saints Of Newark is currently scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on October 22.