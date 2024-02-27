Sting still has the codpiece he wore in David Lynch’s ‘Dune’

Sting still owns the famous codpiece that he wore in David Lynch’s 1984 film version of Dune.

The musician played the role of Feyd-Rautha in the film – the nephew of and heir to Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Kenneth McMillan). In one memorable scene in the film, Sting is naked, apart from a bright blue winged codpiece.

Now, Austin Butler, who plays the same character in the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s new film adaptation of Dune, has revealed that Sting told him personally that he still owns the legendary item of clothing.

“Sting obviously played the part in David Lynch’s [version],” Butler said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. “I met him last night, he came to the premiere, it was so surreal, my mind was blown.”

“He’s the best, he’s so cool. He came up to me afterward and he was so lovely and debonair. I asked him about it, and he said he still has the codpiece from the original one. He said he’s gonna dry clean it and let me wear it if I want to.”

Butler stars in the new film, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Florence Pugh, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista.

Part Two concludes the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 896-page, 1965 novel, following Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to learn the ways of the desert, wage war on the forces that destroyed his family, and fulfil his destiny as the supposed chosen one.

The film is released on Friday (March 1), and the early reviews are full of praise for its epic sweep.

Villeneuve, who prior to the first Dune directed Blade Runner 2049, Arrival and Sicario, has said fans should expect the new film to be substantially different in tone to its predecessor.

“The first movie was more meditative and contemplative. We were following a young man discovering a new planet, a new culture,” Villeneuve said.