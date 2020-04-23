‘Straight Outta Compton’ actor Jason Mitchell arrested on weapons and drug charges

Actor Jason Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi on Wednesday (April 22) on weapons and drug charges.

The actor, who’s best known for portraying late rapper Eazy-E in the 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, was booked into Harrison County jail before being released on bond.

The 33-year-old is facing two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and two felony charges for possession of a weapon by a felon.

According to TMZ, Mitchell was allegedly in possession of two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

Court records reveal Mitchell was arrested at 2.27 pm on Wednesday, April 22. The Detroit actor is yet to comment on the reports.

The charges against Mitchell come after he was accused of sexual harassment on the set of The Chi earlier this year.

His former co-star on the show, Tiffany Boone, had officially complained to producers about Mitchell making her uncomfortable on the sets of the show. He was later fired from the Showtime series.

He denied the allegations and he has said that he was never able to give his side of the story before being fired from The Chi after two seasons.

THR also reported that other actresses on The Chi had issues with Mitchell, though the nature of those allegations was unclear.

NME has contacted reps of Jason Mitchell for comment.

