It will be the first new 'Bill & Ted' movie since 1991

Filming has begun on the new Bill And Ted movie, which will see Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their roles as the time travelling slackers.

A third movie has been in the works since at least 2013, but it was only officially green-lit back in May 2018 – before the release date and further details of Bill And Ted Face The Music was shared back in March.

Now, one of the film’s writers, Ed Solomon, posted this video on Twitter from the first day of filming:

It was also recently revealed that Kid Cudi is set to star in the new movie.

More and more information emerged about the new film and in a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when Reeves revealed it would be full of cameos from rock stars. He said the iconic duo are “supposed to write the song that will unite the world and bring peace and everything, but they haven’t.”

He added: “It’s a lot of pressure. They’ve got families now, but they’re trying to write this song to save the world. The future comes to them and says you have to save the universe and you have to write the song in like 80 minutes.”

A synopsis for the upcoming film via EW reads: “To fulfil their rock & roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they’ll be helped by their families, old friends, and a few music legends.”

Bill & Ted Face The Music will be the third film in the franchise — the last was Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey back in 1991. It is due for release on August 1 2020.