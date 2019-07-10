‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour denies rumours linking him to major MCU role

The Jim Hopper actor is on the cast list for 'Black Widow', but his character has yet to be announced

Stranger Things star David Harbour has dismissed reports linking him to the role of a major character in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper in the hit Netflix series, had been rumoured to be in the running for the role of The Thing (from the Fantastic Four) after he was confirmed on the cast list for the upcoming Marvel movie Black Widow.

The actor recently played the leading role in a non-MCU superhero movie with the titular role in Hellboy, which was released back in April.

Speaking during an appearance on WIRED‘s ‘Celebrities Answer the Web’s Most Searched Questions’ along with his Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder, Harbour was asked about the speculation surrounding his suitability for the role of The Thing in the MCU.

“The Thing is like a character in comic books and so there was all these speculations that that was what I was playing,” Harbour explained to Ryder, seemingly shutting down the rumours and significance of his recent quip that “I’m glad this thing is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe”.

“I’m not allowed to say anything about this particular film I’m doing, but… I play lots of things and I just use the word ‘thing’ in my vocabulary a lot.”

The relationship between Harbour and Ryder’s characters in season three of Stranger Things has come in for some criticism from fans since premiering on July 4, and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood was among those to air their complaints about the dynamic this week.