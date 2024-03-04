‘Stranger Things’ fans bewildered over Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘new’ accent in interview

Stranger Things fans have been left confused by Millie Bobby Brown‘s accent, which appears to have shifted from the British accent they’re used to hearing.

Brown appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon accompanied by her dog Winnie, but many viewers picked up on the fact her accent was British one minute and then American the next, or perhaps a hybrid of both.

The actress moved to Florida with her family when she was eight but her British accent has still largely stuck for most of her career.

In the new interview, where Brown was promoting a new film Damsel, that no longer appears to be the case.

“since when did millie bobby brown lose her british accent… HELLO??” one fan pointed out, while another said: “millie bobby brown developing an american accent was not on my bingo cards for 2024”

millie bobby brown developing an american accent was not on my bingo cards for 2024 — bry (@forgetmetwo) March 1, 2024

since when did millie bobby brown lose her british accent… HELLO?? pic.twitter.com/SjvY4jmqrK — banjo (@flamingpuddle) March 4, 2024

Whatever happened to Millie Bobby Brown’s accent happened really fast because even six months ago she didn’t sound this American — AMAAAA (@OhMyPerd) March 2, 2024

millie bobby brown losing her southern english accent makes me sad DONT BECOME AMERICAN. — mya˚ʚ♡ɞ˚is missing louis (@l1ttlefreakkrry) March 4, 2024

The change in her accent might also be explained by the fact that she is currently filming the final season of Stranger Things.

Elsewhere in the interview, Brown revealed how she got engaged to Jake Bongiovi. ”

Jake and I bonded over diving,” she said. “We love diving, we got our diving licenses together. We were on vacation and he said “Mil, you’ve got to be up at 8am, we’re going on a dive”.

“We go under and we’re many meters down, and he gives me a shell. I turn it over and it’s a ring.

Brown added that she tried the ring on but then disaster almost struck. “As I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger. Plummets so fast that it was like a cinematic movie,’ she continued. ‘Jake threw himself so deep. He does a cinematic grab, opens and he saved the ring.”

“I truly feel like it’s a reflection of who he is, I feel like we’re always going to have each other’s backs. If anyone drops the ball, we got it.”

Brown’s new movie Damsel will land on Netflix on March 8. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, the film follows Brown’s “Damsel” as she marries a “handsome prince” in what is seemingly the beginning of a fairytale. However, Brown’s character soon realises she is set to be sacrificed and must try to fight a dragon to survive.