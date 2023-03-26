‘Stranger Things’’ Millie Bobby Brown to release debut novel this year

Millie Bobby Brown is set to release her first novel later this year.

The Stranger Things star has written a historical novel inspired by her own family, with Nineteen Steps due for release September 12.

“Inspired by my Nanny Ruth, this book is very personal and close to my heart,” said Brown. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Brown’s grandmother Ruth survived the Bethnal Green tube disaster.

“I grew up listening to stories about her time living through the war. I’m honoured to keep her story alive,” Brown continued.

The novel is described as an “epic story of love, loss and secrets.”

“Nineteen Steps is a tender, inspiring story about female resilience and the human spirit,” Liz Stein, executive editor at publisher William Morrow said.

“Both heart-warming and heart-breaking, it’s a novel that portrays the strength and courage we find in family, friendship and community. I was incredibly moved by the haunting, true tragedy at the core of the novel and enchanted by the unforgettable portrait of love in the time of war.”

Netflix recently released a first look at Millie Bobby Brown’s new fantasy film, Damsel.

Snippets of the new film were revealed in Netflix’s 2023 teaser reel, showcasing all of the major titles that will be released this year.

In the brief clips, the Stranger Things star is seen sailing across the sea, before wielding a giant sword in full combat mode. She appears again at the end of the reel, this time seemingly covered in blood and scorch marks.

The fantasy film will see Brown play Princess Elodie, who believes she is marrying Prince Henry but is actually being sacrificed to a dragon.

The official synopsis reads: “After being sacrificed to a bloodthirsty dragon, a young damsel soon realises that no one is coming and that she must save herself.”

Brown will be joined by Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett, Wonder Woman‘s Robin Wright, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Brooke Carter and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Netflix have confirmed that Damsel will be released on October 13, 2023.