Studio Ghibli offer fans free virtual backgrounds to use in video meetings

Japanese animation titans Studio Ghibli have released virtual background images for Zoom and other video call platforms, taken from the most famous films in their back catalogue.

The film studio is offering fans a set of 12 different backgrounds available to download from their website. The first eight dropped on April 13, with four more added on April 20.

Read More: Every Studio Ghibli film ranked in order of greatness

The available images include stills from My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Nausicaa of the Valley of the Winds, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

Advertisement

The gesture coincides with the rise of virtual meetings and hangouts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at some of the backgrounds below:

Studio Ghibli has become much more accessible to global mainstream audiences in recent weeks, as a collection of 21 titles is now available worldwide on Netflix. The collection includes Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and more. Here’s the full list:

21 films. February 1st. pic.twitter.com/hnyhujRAnM — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 20, 2020

Advertisement

Elsewhere, the music and score from Princess Mononoke is getting a vinyl release for the first time. The record, composed by Joe Hisaishi, is set for release via Norman Records.

The release is scheduled for July 24, although “delays are possible”, the website says.

Three LPs will drop at the same time, one being Hisaishi’s 1998 suite performance of the score with the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra, another one a new recording of the score by the Tokyo City Philharmonic Orchestra, and a third entitled ‘The Image Album’, based on director Hayao Miyazaki’s notes on the film.

The Ghibli collection is available to stream on Netflix now.