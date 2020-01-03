Studio Ghibli is working on two new films in 2020

Studio Ghibli has confirmed that they’re working on two movies in 2020 — including one directed by legendary co-founder Hayao Miyazaki.

The exciting news from the legendary Japanese animation studio came in a New Year’s Message which saw them setting out their plans for 2020.

The message begins on a dour note as they explain the set backs they experienced last year. Typhoons have delayed the launch of Ghibli Park until 2022, as well as an upcoming Kabuki stage production of 1984’s Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind.

READ MORE: Every Studio Ghibli film ranked in order of greatness

But on a more positive note, the studio confirmed that Miyazaki is continuing to work on on Kimi-tachi wa Do Ikiru ka (How Do You Live?), which is based on a 1937 novel by Genzaburo Yoshino of the same name. The project was first announced in 2017.

Advertisement

The statement confirmed: “By the way, the zodiac of 2020 is ‘child’. Rats are a symbol of prosperity because of their fertility and are also said to be the angels of the god of fertility.

“I hope that the mood of the stagnating society will be renewed and that we will have a year of hope. Studio Ghibli continues to work on two new films. Also, Ghibli Park has started in earnest, so we hope to be able to deliver a lot of excitement again this year.”

At present, details on the second project remain scant and a release date is yet to be confirmed.

Miyazaki, 78, came out of retirement in 2016 after three years away. His last feature film, The Wind Rises, was released in 2013.