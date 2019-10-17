Studio Ghibli movies will soon be available to stream for the very first time

The studio's catalogue includes 'Howl’s Moving Castle', 'Spirited Away', 'Princess Mononoke' and more

Studio Ghibli‘s much loved animated movies will soon be made available to stream for the very first time.

HBO Max has announced that it has bought the exclusive streaming rights to the entire back catalogue of the Japanese animation house.

The catalogue includes Hayao Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, and many others.

The movies will be available to stream when HBO Max launches in spring 2020.

Earlier this year, Studio Ghibli announced they were hiring, with the studio advertising for a small number of digital painter jobs.

In January, it was announced that Hayao Miyazaki and his son were working on two new Studio Ghibli productions.

This news was according to Vincent Maraval, the founder of Wild Bunch distribution company.

Last year, soundtracks from several Studio Ghibli films were reissued on vinyl for the first time.

