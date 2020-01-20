Netflix has confirmed that 21 Studio Ghibli movies will stream on the platform from next month.

The streaming giant has acquired the rights to the acclaimed Japanese animation studio in the UK and a number of other countries – however, the US, Canada and Japan have been excluded.

The UK release dates will be scattered out over the next three months, starting February 1 with classic titles such as Castle in the Sky, My Neighbour Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service.

21 films. February 1st. pic.twitter.com/hnyhujRAnM — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 20, 2020

Advertisement

The likes of Spirited Away, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Princess Mononoke will follow a month later, while Whisper of the Heart, Howl’s Moving Castle and Ponyo are among the last batch in April.

Read more: Every Studio Ghibli film ranked in order of greatness

“Studio Ghibli’s animated films are legendary and have enthralled fans around the world for over 35 years,” Netflix said in a statement.

“We’re excited to make them available in more languages across Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia – so that more people can enjoy this whimsical and wonderful world of animation.”

Meanwhile, Studio Ghibli has confirmed that they are working on two new movies in 2020, with one directed by Hayao Miyazaki.

Advertisement

“I hope that the mood of the stagnating society will be renewed and that we will have a year of hope. Studio Ghibli continues to work on two new films,” the studio said in a statement.

Miyazaki helmed his last feature The Wind Rises in 2013, and came out of retirement three years later.