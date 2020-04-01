Here’s every Studi Ghibli film coming to Netflix this month

The final batch of Studio Ghibli films has arrived on Netflix worldwide today (April 1).

The Japanese animation powerhouse has given Netflix permission to host 21 titles from their back catalogue, slowly coming onto the streaming platform in monthly instalments since February.

Read more: Every Studio Ghibli film ranked in order of greatness

The films being released today are:

Advertisement

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

The Wind Rises (2013)

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Ponyo (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Advertisement

When Marnie Was There (2014)

The seven new titles will be completing the online catalogue – making the films more accessible than ever, as the only previous options were DVD purchases.

The full list of Studio Ghibli films on Netflix includes My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Princess Mononoke.

Earlier this year, the animation studio announced that two more film soundtracks will be released on vinyl this year, from Kiki’s Delivery Service and Porco Rosso.

Studio Ghibli also said they were working on two new films in 2020, one directed by the seminal studio co-founder Hayao Miyazaki. Release dates on these are yet to be confirmed.

The Ghibliotheque podcast, which dedicates each episode to a different title from the studio, is hosting a Watch Party on April 7 at 8PM GMT. The chosen title is Kiki’s Delivery Service, and fans can follow trivia on the @ghibliotheque account and join the conversation by using the hashtag #KikiLive.

Last week, Ghibliotheque hosted a watch party of My Neighbour Totoro, the first in the series of social distancing watch-alongs.