‘Succession’ season three to premiere at London Film Festival

Succession season 3 is set to premiere at this year’s London Film Festival.

The first few episodes of Jesse Armstrong’s hit HBO show will be screening in London as part of the festival’s Special Presentations strand, it was confirmed today (September 7).

BFI announced the lineup today, with Succession joining major world and European premieres in the capital from October 6 onwards.

Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall will open the festival, while the Closing Gala will be Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Gala screenings include The Power of the Dog starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, and The Souvenir Part II.

Film fans will also be able to see Wes Anderson’s new film The French Dispatch, erotic nun thriller Benedetta, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho, and Pablo Larraín’s Princess Diana biopic Spencer.

This year's Headline Galas 🔥 Benedetta (dir Paul Verhoeven)

The French Dispatch (dir Wes Anderson)

King Richard (dir Reinaldo Marcus Green)

Last Night in Soho (dir Edgar Wright)

The Lost Daughter (dir Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Spencer (dir Pablo Larraín)#LFF pic.twitter.com/eKiYa11wM1 — BFI (@BFI) September 7, 2021

Todd Haynes’ The Velvet Underground is one of the festival’s Special Presentations, alongside The Phantom of the Open directed by Craig Roberts and Julia Ducournau’s Cannes winner Titane.

The full schedule is set to be confirmed, stay tuned for specific dates, times and locations, as well as ticket updates. You can look through the full programme here.

159 films will screen at London Film Festival, including 21 world premieres. 39 per cent of the titles in the programme were directed by female and non-binary creatives.

“These are works which have moved us, provoked us, made us think and feel, and made us look at the world a little differently this year,” said festival director Tricia Tuttle in a statement obtained by Variety.

The 2021 London Film Festival will run from October 6-17.