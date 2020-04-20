Suicide Squad director David Ayer appears to have apologised after receiving criticism for his take on Harley Quinn in the movie.

The director recently came under fire for his “sexualised” portrayal of the DC character in his movie, and responded by saying the character’s arc was “eviscerated” in recent spin-off movie Birds of Prey.

Ayer also suggested that “everything is political now”, though another fan has since criticised that point, noting that “a female character in an abusive relationship is already political”.

Sadly her story arc was eviscerated. It was her movie in so many ways. Look I tried. I rendered Harley comic book accurate. Everything is political now. Everything. I just want to entertain. I will do better. https://t.co/8s4fewsBRH — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 11, 2020

“The way your camera looked at her was political,” they continued. “The way you used her was political. You treated her as an object and she still rose above it. That was political too.”

Responding to the tweet, Ayer apologised as he admitted: “Retweeting because this is very thoughtfully written. Thank you for this. I am growing and learning in a changing world.”

Retweeting because this is very thoughtfully written. Thank you for this. 🙏🏻 I am growing and learning in a changing world. https://t.co/JUAy8H8RZw — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) April 20, 2020

Birds of Prey saw Margot Robbie reprise her role of Harley Quinn as she lead a gang of Gotham’s women to take down a mobster.

While largely well-received with critics, unlike Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey underperformed at the box office, taking in $33 million (£26.9m) in its opening weekend. Suicide Squad made $133.7 million (£107m) on its debut.

Speaking recently about Birds of Prey‘s box office, director Cathy Yan said the movie had “undue expectations” on it.

“I know that the studio had really high expectations for the movie – as we all did,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “There were also undue expectations on a female-led movie, and what I was most disappointed in was this idea that perhaps it proved that we weren’t ready for this yet.

“That was an extra burden that, as a woman of colour director, I already had on me anyway. So, yes, I think there were certainly different ways you could interpret the success or lack of success of the movie, and everyone has a right to do that. But I definitely do feel that everyone was pretty quick to jump on a certain angle.”