‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer responds to Joker fan theory

David Ayer has responded to a fan theory about Jared Leto’s Joker in Suicide Squad.

The filmmaker reworked the character of the Clown Prince of Crime for the 2016 film, with fans paying particular attention to Leto’s tattoo which says “damaged” on his forehead.

“I think the damaged tattoo is actually pretty ingenious, but only for those who understand,” the tweet from a fan began.

“Joker got the tattoo because batman damaged his smile in a failed attempt at revenge for killing Robin. All with the intent to antagonize and infuriate Batman simply by seeing his face.”

Ayer simply responded confirming the theory by saying, “Exactly”.

The follow-up film to Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad, will be directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy). The release date, August 6 2021, allegedly won’t be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jared Leto’s Joker so far has not been announced as part of the cast for the new film, which stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, John Cena and more.

The Suicide Squad finished filming on February 28. Gunn assured fans it’s “likely” some footage from the film will be released by the end of the year.

Elsewhere, Leto took to Twitter to express his shock about the coronavirus pandemic after returning from a desert meditation retreat in March.

Walked out yesterday into a very different world. One that’s been changed forever. Mind blowing – to say the least. I’m getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what’s going on. — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 17, 2020

The Suicide Squad is due for release in 2021.