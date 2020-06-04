‘Suicide Squad’ director David Ayer claims Jared Leto was “mistreated” over edit

Suicide Squad director David Ayer says Jared Leto was “mistreated” by the final edit of the film.

Ayer has regularly shared his disappointment at the final version of the divisive 2016 film, which sees Leto playing the Joker.

Replying to a Twitter post campaigning for the 30 Seconds To Mars to get the chance to portray the Joker again, Ayer wrote: “Jared was pretty mistreated during this. No one has seen his performance. It was ripped out of the movie.”

Ayer wrote and directed the 2016 DC movie, but has revealed multiple times that the final version that made it into cinemas is significantly different from his original vision for the movie.

Last month, fans began calling for the ‘Ayer Cut’ of Suicide Squad to be released, with the director responding and saying it “may always be just a rumour”.

Ayer went on to say that it would be “incredibly cathartic” to have his true vision for Suicide Squad finally shared. “My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me,” he wrote. “It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen.”

A sequel to Suicide Squad, titled The Suicide Squad, is in production with director James Gunn, and scheduled for release on August 6, 2021.