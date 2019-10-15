‘Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn says Warner Bros “offered whatever I wanted”

The filmmaker was offered the chance to helm 'The Suicide Squad' by the studio a few months after being fired by Disney

James Gunn has revealed that Warner Bros. “basically offered whatever I wanted” when he was first approached by the studio to direct The Suicide Squad last year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker was hired by the studio in October 2018 to direct the follow-up to 2016’s Suicide Squad, which is set for release in August 2021. Gunn’s film is “poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise”.

Gunn was asked during a fan Q&A that he recently hosted on his Instagram Stories about how Warner Bros. approached him to direct The Suicide Squad, with one fan wondering if he’d been offered another film to direct along with The Suicide Squad.

“I was basically offered whatever I wanted,” Gunn explained about Warner’s proposal. “I most wanted to do Squad.”

Gunn’s appointment as the writer/director of The Suicide Squad came just a few months after he was fired by Disney for a number of controversial tweets he posted prior to his involvement in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Disney reversed their original decision in March, reinstating Gunn as the writer and director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Gunn has put his work on Guardians 3 largely on hold for the time being, however, to work on The Suicide Squad.

That hasn’t stopped him from dropping one plot hint for the new Guardians, though: in the same fan Q&A on Instagram, Gunn suggested that a major character could meet their end in the forthcoming sequel.