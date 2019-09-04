‘The Suicide Squad’ enlists ‘Doctor Who’ star Peter Capaldi

‘SNL’ comedian Pete Davidson is also in talks to join

Doctor Who actor Peter Capaldi is the latest addition to James Gunn’s star-studded The Suicide Squad.

The upcoming DC flick is also eyeing Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson to join the cast. Details about their characters have not been revealed yet, though Deadline reported that Davidson’s prospective role in the movie is said to be a minor one. According to the news outlet, a table read session will be held on September 11 with production set to kick off a week later at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios. The movie is currently looking at a 2021 summer release.

Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney, who previously appeared as Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang in David Ayer’s 2016 supervillain movie, will reprise their roles in Gunn’s reboot. Other previous cast members on board for Gunn’s film include Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman.

In April, it was reported that Idris Elba had joined the cast, but would play a new character instead of taking over from Will Smith as Deadshot as previously speculated. Former wrestler John Cena is also rumoured to appear as Peacemaker.

Earlier this year, Gunn teased the new Suicide Squad on social media with a photo of himself working on a sketch. “My beautiful storyboards are back,” he wrote, along with the hashtag #TheSuicideSquad and three question marks and an arrow pointing at the drawing.

In a recent Twitter update, Gunn said that he’s hoping to “release some news” about the movie in the weeks to come. “It’s been an unbelievably rewarding experience so far, and a real dream come true for me,” he said of the movie.

Aside from directing the DC reboot, Gunn will also direct Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 after he was reinstated by Marvel back in March. The filmmaker was previously let go in July 2018 over a series of offensive old tweets.