‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’: hear Chris Pratt’s Mario voice in first trailer

Nintendo has released the first trailer for the upcoming Super Mario movie – check it out above.

The company debuted the trailer in a special Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday (October 6), after a poster showing the animation style was shared on social media earlier this week.

The project is a collaboration between Nintendo and Illumination, the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise, Sing and The Secret Life Of Pets.

Chris Pratt provides the voice of Mario, alongside Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

Charles Martinet, the original voice of Mario in the games, is also set to appear in various undisclosed cameo roles.

The film is directed by duo Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who are best known for co-developing the DC series Teen Titans Go! and film spin-off Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. It’s written by Matthew Fogel, whose previous work includes Minions: The Rise Of Gru and The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

Speaking to Variety earlier this year, Pratt teased that his Mario voice is “unlike anything you’ve heard” in the games.

“I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt said. “It’s an animated voiceover narrative. It’s not a live-action movie. I’m not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over.

“I’m providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

Super Mario is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 7, 2023.