Helena Bonham Carter is also tapped for the movie

Superman actor Henry Cavill is to portray Sherlock Holmes in a new film based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries series of novels.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown will play the title role in Enola Holmes as the famous detective’s much younger sister. Brown is also producing the movie. Joining Cavill and Brown is Harry Potter actress Helena Bonham Carter, who is set to portray Sherlock and Enola’s mother.

The film, slated for a 2020 release, is being helmed by Killing Eve director Harry Bradbeer, with His Dark Materials screenwriter Jack Thorne adapting the script.

Written by American author Nancy Springer, The Enola Holmes Mysteries is centred on the teenage sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes, who is twenty years Sherlock’s junior. Instead of going to school to learn how to be a lady like her brothers insist, Enola runs off to solve cases.

Rumours have been rife for months that Cavill – best known for starring as Superman in the DC franchise’s most recent movies – is set to leave the role.

Last September, Warner Bros responded to speculation of his departure but refused to confirm it.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” a spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile, Brown is gearing up for the season 3 premiere of Stranger Things, which is due to arrive in Netflix on July 15.