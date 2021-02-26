‘Superman’ reboot in the works at Warner Bros. produced by J.J. Abrams

A new Superman reboot produced by J.J. Abrams is reportedly in the works.

According to Deadline, author Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing the film’s screenplay for Warner Bros. and DC. Abrams will produce the feature under his Bad Robot label alongside Hannah Minghella.

No plot details have been shared yet and there’s no word on who will star as the Man of Steel in the upcoming reboot.

Last year, Henry Cavill addressed rumours about a return to playing Superman. The Witcher star, who last portrayed the DC Comics character in 2017’s Justice League, said the amount of speculation over his future as Superman is “extraordinary and sometimes frustrating”.

Speaking on Variety’s The Big Ticket podcast, the actor dispelled rumours that he’s been cast in a future project but said that he wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to reprise the role.

Ta-Nehisi Coates is currently working on the Ryan Coogler-directed drama Wrong Answer, which follows a math teacher in Atlanta who is scandalised when he looks to get funding for his school by altering his students’ test scores. Michael Jordan is also attached to the film.

The writer’s other credits include non-fiction books The Beautiful Struggle, Between The World And Me, and We Were Eight Years In Power: An American Tragedy. He has also written a Black Panther and a Captain America series for Marvel Comics.

Last year, it was announced that Abrams’ Bad Robot production company is set to develop a series of films and TV shows based on DC’s Justice League Dark comics.

The news arrived after Abrams closed a half-billion deal with WarnerMedia in September 2019.

Meanwhile, Abrams has signed on to produce a new film in the Cloverfield franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker’s Bad Robot Productions and Paramount Pictures have tapped up British writer Joe Barton to pen the script, while Bad Robot’s head of film, Hannah Minghella will co-produce.