Thelma & Louise stars Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis are reuniting for a special drive-in event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the iconic film.

As noted in The Hollywood Reporter, the event will be held on June 18 in partnership between MGM and Cinespia’s Drive-in at The Greek in Los Angeles.

Raising money for the LA Regional Food Bank and The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the event will begin with a conversation between Sarandon and Davis. Later, the film will be shown on the big screen at the drive-in.

More information about the event can be found here.

Speaking about the film, Davis said: “What was so striking was the intense reaction to the film. Thelma and Louise end up driving off a cliff, and still viewers felt exhilarated by their story.

“It made me realize how few opportunities we give women to come out of a movie feeling inspired and empowered by the female characters. It changed everything about how I chose roles moving forward.”

Sarandon added: “When we were filming Thelma & Louise thirty years ago, we had no idea the kind of cultural impact it would continue to have for decades. At the time, it was revolutionary to have two women in a film that weren’t enemies and were having fun together on screen.

“I think that’s been one of the biggest breakthroughs — today there are so many brilliant female actors making films where women aren’t adversarial to each other and have the power to determine their own destiny.”

The 1991 Ridley Scott-directed film earned six Academy Award nominations, winning for Best Original Screenplay. Both Sarandon and Davis were nominated in the Best Actress category.

The supporting cast included Harvey Keitel and Michael Madsen as well as Brad Pitt in one of his breakout film roles.