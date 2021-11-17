Swansea cinema refuses to follow Welsh COVID pass laws

A cinema manager in Swansea has refused to abide by Welsh COVID pass laws, calling them “a total infringement of our human rights”.

Anna Redfern, who runs independent venue Cinema & Co, will not be implementing the rule that a NHS COVID pass must be presented in order to legally enter enter cinemas, theatres and concert halls.

“I know a lot of businesses who are complying with this out of fear, I’m hoping by making a stand in this way it will give others courage to follow suit,” Redfern said, as reported by the BBC.

Advertisement

She also referred to the new measures as “nonsensical” and “unnecessary”.

Further thoughts on the new laws appeared on Cinema & Co’s Facebook page. In a post, Redfern listed articles from what appears to be a declaration of human rights.

“I haven’t been on social media since making the post but the amount of private messages I’ve had offering support and admiration for my courage,” she said. “It’s been really overwhelming.”

Redfern added: “We should make these decisions for ourselves and not the government. They shouldn’t be gatekeepers of culture.”

The new laws have been implemented as COVID cases continue to rise in Wales. Up to 488.93 per 100,000 people have been reported to have caught the disease as of November 11.

Advertisement

The Welsh government said: “The use of the NHS covid pass for cinemas, theatres and concert halls is required by law in Wales – it is not optional for these venues.