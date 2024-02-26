Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are searching for a new project together

Anyone But You co-stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are looking for a new project to work on together.

The pair have said they are actively looking through scripts to find another film that they would be able to star in alongside each other, after the runaway success of their latest project.

Anyone But You recently surpassed the $200 million (£158 million) barrier at the worldwide box office, which makes it the first romcom to hit those heights since 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians, and the first R-rated entry in the genre to make that much money since Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016.

Advertisement

The film sees the pair play Bea and Ben – two people who hate each other. However, they decide to pretend to be a couple during a destination wedding in Sydney, Australia.

And now, Powell has revealed in a red carpet interview at this weekend’s SAG Awards that they are already looking for a potential new collaboration.

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun,” he told Variety. “We’re definitely trying to find the next thing.”

“Please send us all the scripts you got. You know we’re here for it. It’s been really wonderful to read a lot. Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She’s the fastest reader I think I’ve ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we’re reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to.”

Powell was previously known for appearances in Top Gun: Maverick and Hidden Figures, while Sweeney came to prominence on the HBO shows The White Lotus and Euphoria.

Advertisement

In a December interview, Powell admitted that he “almost died” filming a nude scene for the film, explaining that shooting on a cliff presented a big safety risk.

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either,” he said. “Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it’s all worth it.”

Sweeney also revealed that she was bitten by a spider on set, recalling: “There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing.”

Back in November, Powell also addressed rumours that he and Sweeney were romantically involved. “When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” he said. “But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Sweeney herself responded by saying: “It’s a romcom. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”

Powell is set to star in this year’s Twisters, a sequel to the 1996 disaster film Twister. Daisy Edgar-Jones co-stars, and the film is directed by Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung.