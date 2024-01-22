Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ is biggest-selling romcom since this British classic

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s new film Anyone But You has become the highest-grossing R-rated romcom for nearly a decade.

The new film sees the pair play Bea and Ben – two people who hate each other. However, they decide to pretend to be a couple during a destination wedding in Sydney, Australia.

According to Deadline, Anyone But You has now crossed $100million (£78.6million) globally since its release last month.

Advertisement

That makes it the highest-grossing R-rated romcom since British classic Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016 – the latter sequel took $211.9million (£166.6million) worldwide across its run.

Meanwhile, Powell admitted in December that he “almost died” filming a nude scene for Anyone But You, explaining that filming on a cliff presented a big safety risk.

“You just have to grip it and rip it on a scene like that,” he told Variety. “You know you’re not going to leave that filming day looking cool, so you just have to embrace it.

“Taking your clothes off on the side of a cliff in a hurry is not safe either. Nobody talks about that safety issue on set, where I almost died falling off a cliff taking my pants off too fast. But it’s a really fun scene, so it’s all worth it.”

Advertisement

Sweeney also revealed that she was bitten by a spider on set, recalling: “There’s the spider itself, which actually bit me, and that was a whole thing.”

Back in November, Powell also addressed rumours that he and Sweeney were romantically involved – notably over pictures of the two together during the film’s press run – the actor admitting that the speculation was “unfair”.

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair,” he told Men’s Health. “But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

Sweeney herself told Variety: “It’s a romcom. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker.”