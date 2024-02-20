Sydney Sweeney calls out fake dietician on Instagram: “I don’t know you”

Sydney Sweeney has responded to a video of a woman on Instagram claiming to be her dietician.

The Euphoria star, whose latest film u Madame Web was released last week, took to Instagram to call out an account – that now appears to have been deleted – which posted a reel with the caption: “I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietican [sic] for five years, this is how I helped her get her dream role with five easy food swaps. She wouldn’t stop talking about the last one.”

A comment Sweeney made on the video has subsequently gone viral, which read: “I don’t know you and kraft mac and cheese is for life.”

NME has reached out to representatives of Sweeney for comment.

Sydney Sweeney calling out a dietician who lied about working with her to sell diet plans pic.twitter.com/GK6ErdPt9t — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) February 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s recent film Anyone But You became the highest-grossing R-rated romcom for nearly a decade last month.

The film sees the pair play Bea and Ben – two people who hate each other. However, they decide to pretend to be a couple during a destination wedding in Sydney, Australia. According to Deadline, Anyone But You recently crossed the $100million (£78.6million) threshold globally since its release.

That makes it the highest-grossing R-rated romcom since British classic Bridget Jones’s Baby in 2016 – the latter sequel took $211.9million (£166.6million) worldwide across its run.

Madame Web meanwhile has registered one of the weakest box office opening weeks of all time for a film based on a Marvel character.

The film was released into cinemas around the world on February 14, and in its first six days, it took just $26.2 million (£20.8 million) in the US, and a further $25.7 million (£20.4 million) internationally.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, Madame Web stars Dakota Johnson in the lead role as a woman who develops psychic abilities. Sweeney co-stars, as does Emma Roberts and Adam Scott.

Directed by S.J. Clarkson (Anatomy of a Scandal) and co-written by Clarkson, Claire Parker, Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless (Morbius, Dracula Untold), the film was met with an initial wave of negative reviews after its Los Angeles premiere, with some labelling it “an embarrassing mess”.