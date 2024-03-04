Sydney Sweeney jokingly dispels Glen Powell romance rumours in ‘SNL’ opening monologue

Sydney Sweeney poked fun at the romance rumours circulating about her and her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell in her opening monologue during this weekend’s Saturday Night Live.

Sweeney is engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino, and his presence in the studio was humorously acknowledged in the monologue.

“I’d say the craziest rumor I’ve seen is that while I was filming Anyone But You, I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell,” Sweeney said. “That’s obviously not true. Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he’s the man of my dreams and we’re still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?”

The camera then panned to Powell sitting in the audience. Sweeney later clarified that her fiancé was actually backstage.

Elsewhere in Sweeney’s monologue on her first appearance as an SNL host, she joked about the way she’s come to be perceived in her career so far.

Sydney Sweeney’s SNL opening monologue. pic.twitter.com/5l64cusXp8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 3, 2024

“You have seen me in Anyone But You and Euphoria. You definitely did not see me in Madame Web,” she quipped. “But I do have a new film coming out called Immaculate. I play a nun, so it’s perfect casting.”

She went on to joke that she wanted “everyone to get to know the real me” on Saturday Night Live, saying, “I feel like people only see me as the girl on TV who screams, cries and has sex. Sometimes it’s all three at the same time.”

In another SNL skit, Sydney Sweeney mocked the infamous Wonka-themed chocolate “experience” in Glasgow last week.

In the ‘Airbnb Design Commercial’, Sweeney and cast member Chloe Troast portrayed designers for Airbnbs, who claimed to be behind several “bland, generic, downright uninviting” interiors.

“You may know our work from cozy casita steps from LAX,” they said in the skit, which showed a real Airbnb listing of an airplane flying over a house. “And the Wonka Experience in Glasgow,” they continued, with photos taken from the failed Glasgow event.