Sylvester Stallone is hosting a ‘Rocky’ watch party tonight

Sylvester Stallone, writer and star of Rocky, will be hosting a watch party for the Oscar-winning 1976 movie tonight.

The actor will take to the MGM official Facebook page later tonight (May 21) to answer questions from fans as the movie plays.

“Yo, My great friend and I get to meet again tomorrow afternoon. Don’t miss it! I’ll be there LIVE, for the screening of ROCKY !!!” Stallone said, sharing a clip from the movie on Instagram.

For fans in the UK, that means staying up until 12am to watch along with Stallone, who plays boxer Rocky in the iconic movie.

The screening is the first in a series titled ‘Screening Room With The Stars’ with more movies being lined up in the near future.

Next up will be a screening of My Big Fat Greek Wedding, hosted by screenwriter and actor Nia Vardalos.

Last year, Stallone revealed that a new Rocky movie and prequel series could be on the way that will see him reprise his role as the beloved boxer.

In an interview, the 73-year-old actor discussed his lack of ownership in the popular franchise but went on to say that “there’s a good chance that Rocky may ride again,” after being asked if the Italian Stallion would ever make another appearance on the big screen.

Speaking to Variety, Stallone offered a plot for what would be Rocky VII.

“Rocky meets a young, angry person who got stuck in this country when he comes to see his sister,” he began. “He takes him into his life, and unbelievable adventures begin, and they wind up south of the border. It’s very, very timely.”

He added that the movie would touch upon immigration, relating to issues taking place today. “Do you tell someone that you just met in the street who’s struggling and homeless to get out, or do you take him in? If you take him in, you’re in trouble,” he said.