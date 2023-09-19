Sylvester Stallone reflects on “mind-blowing” career longevity: “It’s been almost 50 years”

Sylvester Stallone has reflected on the longevity of his career, which is closing in on 50 years.

While at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of this upcoming Netflix documentary Sly, the Rocky actor caught up with Entertainment Tonight Canada to talk about his career.

When asked if he thought he’d ever have a documentary chronicling his life and career, Stallone replied: “You can’t be prepared for this… the longevity of this career is mind-blowing. It’s just mind-blowing because I don’t know how much longer you can wait. Society is changing, the commerciality in cinema, it’s faster. So longevity would become a premium.”

Stallone went on to explain: “I consider myself like the last of the dinosaurs, you know what I mean? And I’m very proud of that. But yeah, you have to really think about that. It’s incredible. I mean it’s been almost 50 years… So I don’t take it for granted, but I really want to spend it with my loved ones. The majority of what’s left.”

Sly, set for release on Netflix on November 3, will “offer an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog-story with the indelible characters he has brought to life,” per a press release.

Besides Sly, Stallone is next set to star in The Expendables 4 this month (September 22) alongside returning actors Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. New cast members joining the upcoming film include 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Ocean’s Eleven star Andy García, Thai martial artist Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, and Levy Train.