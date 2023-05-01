Sylvester Stallone to return for ‘Cliffhanger’ reboot

Sylvester Stallone is set to return for a sequel to 1993 action thriller Cliffhanger.

The actor will reprise his role of mountain climber Gabe Walker in the reboot, with Ric Roman Waugh (Greenland, Angel Has Fallen) on board as director.

According to Variety, production is casting for a lead to headline the sequel’s ensemble cast, suggesting Stallone will be joined by others in his rescue efforts.

The Cliffhanger follow-up is written by Mark Bianculli (Hunters), with Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film (Fast And Furious) serving as producers alongside Stallone’s Balboa Productions.

“Growing up with the biggest action films of the ‘80s and ‘90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favourite spectacles,” Waugh said. “To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true.

“It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Moritz added: “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”

Directed by Renny Harlin, Cliffhanger follows mountain climber Gabe (Stallone) as a rescue mission embroils him in a botched air heist by a group of international thieves. The film also stars John Lithgow, Michael Rooker and Janine Turner.

Stallone currently stars in Tulsa King, which was renewed for a second season in November. He’ll next be seen in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3, which arrives in cinemas on May 5.