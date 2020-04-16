News Film News

Sylvester Stallone leads tributes to ‘First Blood’ actor Brian Dennehy, who has died

"He simply was a great actor"

Damian Jones
Actor Brian Denneh
Actor Brian Dennehy Credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage

Sylvester Stallone and William Shatner have led tributes to veteran actor Brian Dennehy, who has died at the age of 81.

Dennehy starred in a host of Hollywood blockbusters in the 80s including the first Rambo movie First Blood and Ron Howard sci-fi Cocoon.

Taking to Twitter his daughter Elizabeth wrote: “It is with heavy hearts we announce that our father, Brian passed away last night from natural causes, not Covid-related.

“Larger than life, generous to a fault, a proud and devoted father and grandfather, he will be missed by his wife Jennifer, family and many friends.”

Dennehy also had a celebrated stage presence, winning two Tony awards for Death of a Salesman in 1999 and Long Day’s Journey Into Night in 2003.

He was also known for roles in The West Wing, 30 Rock, The Good Wife and Miami Vice.

Taking to Twitter his Rambo co-star, Stallone paid his respects. “The great actor Brian Dennehy has passed away. He simply was a great actor … He also was a Vietnam vet that helped me very much building the character of RAMBO The world has lost a great artist,” he wrote.

William Shatner also paid tribute adding: “Condolences to the family of Brian Dennehy. A wonderfully talented actor.”

Further tributes poured in from John Cusack, A Clockwork Orange actor Malcolm McDowell, Mia Farrow, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Carl Weathers. You can view a selection below.

Dennehy is survived by his wife, the costume designer Jennifer Arnott, and his five children, Elizabeth, Kathleen, Deirdre, Cormac and Sarah.

Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.