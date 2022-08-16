SZA to make movie debut alongside ‘Euphoria’’s Chloe Cherry in ‘Tuna Melt’

SZA will make her movie acting debut alongside Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry in Tuna Melt, according to reports.

The film is being written and directed by writer and restaurateur Eddie Huang and is the figure’s second movie project following his directorial debut Boogie last year.

According to Deadline, Tuna Melt has been compared to “an updated Pulp Fiction meets High Fidelity”. Huang will also star in the film, taking the lead role as a hitman who, after rendering his services, meets the love of his life.

SZA is set to play Huang’s love interest, while Cherry’s role has yet to be disclosed. Tuna Melt will be produced by Scooter Braun and James Shin for SB Projects. A release date is yet to be confirmed.

Last month, SZA joined rising star Doechii on a new remix of the latter’s single ‘Persuasive’. “I created ‘Persuasive’ to uplift people and bring communities together,” Doechii said in a press release at the time, “so having SZA jump on the song was a perfect fit because I’ve always connected with others over her music.

“Knowing that SZA is with [Top Dawg Entertainment] was what originally got me most excited about being on this label, so now that we have a song together, it’s a full-circle moment. She really ATE! This collaboration is everything I always imagined it to be.”

SZA also recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of her debut album ‘Ctrl’ by sharing a deluxe edition of the 2017 record. The new version included an alternate version of the Travis Scott collaboration ‘Love Galore’, plus six previously unreleased tracks.

Her second album, meanwhile, is said to be in the works. At the Met Gala in May, the star said the record was “finally ready to go, more than I’ve ever felt before”.