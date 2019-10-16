Taika Waititi confirms Korg will return in ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’

Big news!

Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi has confirmed that fan-favourite Korg will return in the new film.

Director Waititi played the character in both Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame.

It was announced in July that Waititi would be returning to direct Thor: Love And Thunder, and he’s since shared only a few details about the film.

Now, speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the director reveals that Korg will indeed make a return in the new film.

After discussing the previously-announced news that Natalie Portman will return for the film as Jane Foster after not appearing in Thor: Ragnarok Waititi revealed, to huge cheers from the crowd, that his character would be returning as well.

“My character’s coming back, Korg,” Waititi revealed at the end of the interview, before saying: “Thank you. Thank you so much for that reaction.”

Waititi was on the show to promote new film Jojo Rabbit, which hits US cinemas this week (October 18) and arrives in the UK at the start of 2020.

In a four-star review of the film, NME’s Greg Wetherall said: “Fans of Waititi’s whimsy will find much to admire in Jojo Rabbit – yet another mirth-inducing concoction that keeps the filmmaker’s career on an upward trajectory. How long can he keep it going?”

The director also became the most recent person to hit back at Martin Scorsese’s recent comments that Marvel movies “are not cinema”.

“Of course it’s cinema!” he said. “It’s at the movies. It’s in cinemas…”