Taika Waititi hits back at Martin Scorsese’s ‘Marvel’ comments: “Of course it’s cinema!”

He's the latest in a line of people defending the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Thor director Taika Waititi is the latest to disagree with Martin Scorsese’s recent criticism of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scorcese recently ruffled more than a few feathers, commenting that Marvel movies “are not cinema”.

Waititi, who is on board to direct the upcoming Thor 4, and helms the imminent Jojo Rabbit, which arrives in the UK on New Year’s Day 2020, hit back at the comments in a new interview.

“It’s too late for them to change the name to Marvel Tic Universe,” he joked to AP Entertainment, before confirming: “Of course it’s cinema! It’s at the movies. It’s in cinemas…” he says, before pointing to the camera, “near you!”

Waititi’s comments follow the likes of Spider-Man director James Gunn, who said he was “saddened” that the legendary director was “judging” his films like this.

Robert Downey Jr, meanwhile, said he “respects [Scorsese’s] opinion on the topic, and Friends star Jennifer Aniston says she thinks Marvel is “diminishing” the film industry.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks,” Scorsese said of the Marvel universe.. “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit hits US cinemas this week (October 18), and arrives in the UK at the start of 2020. In a four-star review of the film, NME’s Greg Wetherall said: “Fans of Waititi’s whimsy will find much to admire in Jojo Rabbit – yet another mirth-inducing concoction that keeps the filmmaker’s career on an upward trajectory. How long can he keep it going?”